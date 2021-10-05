Investors Could Be Concerned With MEDNAX's (NYSE:MD) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. Having said that, after a brief look, MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MEDNAX:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$184m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$351m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, MEDNAX has an ROCE of 8.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

NYSE:MD Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2021

In the above chart we have measured MEDNAX's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From MEDNAX's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE at MEDNAX is showing some signs of weakness. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 8.3% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 50% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that MEDNAX is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 58% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

MEDNAX does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

MEDNAX does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

