Investors Could Be Concerned With Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Maximus (NYSE:MMS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Maximus:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$417m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$789m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Maximus has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 14%.

NYSE:MMS Return on Capital Employed December 8th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Maximus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

So How Is Maximus' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Maximus doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 28% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Maximus. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 52% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Maximus that you might find interesting.

