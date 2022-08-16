Investors Could Be Concerned With John Bean Technologies' (NYSE:JBT) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for John Bean Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$164m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$607m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, John Bean Technologies has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%. NYSE:JBT Return on Capital Employed August 16th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for John Bean Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering John Bean Technologies here for free.

So How Is John Bean Technologies' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at John Bean Technologies doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From John Bean Technologies' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that John Bean Technologies is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 42% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for John Bean Technologies you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

