Investors Could Be Concerned With International Game Technology's (NYSE:IGT) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on International Game Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$426m ÷ (US$13b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, International Game Technology has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.0% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

NYSE:IGT Return on Capital Employed June 28th 2021

In the above chart we have measured International Game Technology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of returns that International Game Technology is generating are raising some concerns. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 5.4% five years ago but has since fallen to 4.3%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 22% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that International Game Technology is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 51% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

International Game Technology does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for International Game Technology that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.