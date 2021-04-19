Investors Could Be Concerned With Greif's (NYSE:GEF) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Greif (NYSE:GEF), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Greif:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$388m ÷ (US$5.6b - US$991m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Therefore, Greif has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Packaging industry.

NYSE:GEF Return on Capital Employed April 19th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Greif compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Greif.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Greif doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Greif's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Greif's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 100% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

