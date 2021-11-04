Investors Could Be Concerned With G-III Apparel Group's (NASDAQ:GIII) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on G-III Apparel Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$226m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$486m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Therefore, G-III Apparel Group has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Luxury industry average of 14%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured G-III Apparel Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering G-III Apparel Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From G-III Apparel Group's ROCE Trend?

In terms of G-III Apparel Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by G-III Apparel Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 12% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you want to continue researching G-III Apparel Group, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While G-III Apparel Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

