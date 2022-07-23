Investors Could Be Concerned With FONAR's (NASDAQ:FONR) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FONAR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$22m ÷ (US$196m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, FONAR has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.7% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FONAR's ROCE against it's prior returns.

So How Is FONAR's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at FONAR, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On FONAR's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for FONAR. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 42% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

