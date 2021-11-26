Investors Could Be Concerned With Core Laboratories' (NYSE:CLB) Returns On Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Core Laboratories:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$42m ÷ (US$586m - US$93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Core Laboratories has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.2% average generated by the Energy Services industry.

NYSE:CLB Return on Capital Employed November 26th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Core Laboratories' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Core Laboratories.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Core Laboratories. To be more specific, the ROCE was 22% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Core Laboratories becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Core Laboratories' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Core Laboratories is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 76% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Core Laboratories (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

