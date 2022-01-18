Investors Could Be Concerned With Cactus' (NYSE:WHD) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Cactus (NYSE:WHD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cactus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$58m ÷ (US$964m - US$88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Cactus has an ROCE of 6.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.7%.

NYSE:WHD Return on Capital Employed January 18th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Cactus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cactus here for free.

What Can We Tell From Cactus' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cactus doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 6.6%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On Cactus' ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Cactus because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last three yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 47% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

If you're still interested in Cactus it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Cactus may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.