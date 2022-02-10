Investors Could Be Concerned With Booking Holdings' (NASDAQ:BKNG) Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. In light of that, from a first glance at Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Booking Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$23b - US$5.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Booking Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.0% generated by the Hospitality industry.

NasdaqGS:BKNG Return on Capital Employed February 10th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Booking Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Booking Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Booking Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 22% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Booking Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Booking Holdings' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 25% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Booking Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 59% return. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Booking Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

