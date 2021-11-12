Investors Could Be Concerned With BBQ Holdings' (NASDAQ:BBQ) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at BBQ Holdings (NASDAQ:BBQ), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for BBQ Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0061 = US$776k ÷ (US$159m - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, BBQ Holdings has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BBQ Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering BBQ Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From BBQ Holdings' ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 1.5% five years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 200%. Usually this isn't ideal, but given BBQ Holdings conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. BBQ Holdings probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for BBQ Holdings. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 180% to shareholders in the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

