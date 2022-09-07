Investors Could Be Concerned With Avista's (NYSE:AVA) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Avista (NYSE:AVA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Avista is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$200m ÷ (US$6.9b - US$553m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Avista has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Integrated Utilities industry average of 4.7%. NYSE:AVA Return on Capital Employed September 7th 2022

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Avista doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.2%, but since then they've fallen to 3.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Avista is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

