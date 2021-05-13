Investors Could Be Concerned With Angi's (NASDAQ:ANGI) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Angi, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0049 = US$10m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$247m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Angi has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 5.9%.

NasdaqGS:ANGI Return on Capital Employed May 13th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Angi's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Angi here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Angi doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 2.8% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Angi has decreased its current liabilities to 11% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Angi's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Angi. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 14% over the last three years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know more about Angi, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

