Investors Could Be Concerned With American Eagle Outfitters' (NYSE:AEO) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on American Eagle Outfitters is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$516m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$737m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, American Eagle Outfitters has an ROCE of 17%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 17%.

NYSE:AEO Return on Capital Employed August 11th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for American Eagle Outfitters compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is American Eagle Outfitters' ROCE Trending?

In terms of American Eagle Outfitters' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for American Eagle Outfitters in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 19% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

American Eagle Outfitters does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

