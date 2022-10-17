Investors Could Be Concerned With Advance Auto Parts' (NYSE:AAP) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Advance Auto Parts:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$786m ÷ (US$12b - US$5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Advance Auto Parts has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Advance Auto Parts compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Advance Auto Parts.

So How Is Advance Auto Parts' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Advance Auto Parts doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. However it looks like Advance Auto Parts might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Advance Auto Parts' current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Advance Auto Parts' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Advance Auto Parts is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 105% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Advance Auto Parts and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

