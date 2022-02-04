Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

There wouldn't be many who think Wayside Technology Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WSTG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.9x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 16x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Wayside Technology Group certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGM:WSTG Price Based on Past Earnings February 4th 2022

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Wayside Technology Group would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 111% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 191% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 11% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's curious that Wayside Technology Group's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Wayside Technology Group's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Wayside Technology Group revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Wayside Technology Group with six simple checks.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

