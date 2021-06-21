Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.5x Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 19x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Prudential Financial's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Prudential Financial?

NYSE:PRU Price Based on Past Earnings June 21st 2021 free report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 8.0%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 63% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 12% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Prudential Financial's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Prudential Financial's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Prudential Financial has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

