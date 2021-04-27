Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 22x, you may consider Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) as a highly attractive investment with its 7.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Navient could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:NAVI Price Based on Past Earnings April 27th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Navient would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 17%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 101% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% each year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 15% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Navient is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Navient's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Navient (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

