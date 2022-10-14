Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Liberty Global could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Liberty Global.

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Liberty Global's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 60%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

