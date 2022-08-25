Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) as an attractive investment with its 12.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Levi Strauss has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NYSE:LEVI Price Based on Past Earnings August 25th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Levi Strauss' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Levi Strauss' Growth Trending?

Levi Strauss' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 106%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 41% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 9.9% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.8% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Levi Strauss' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Levi Strauss' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

