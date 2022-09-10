Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) as an attractive investment with its 7.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Daseke as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqCM:DSKE Price Based on Past Earnings September 9th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Daseke.

Is There Any Growth For Daseke?

Daseke's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 32% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 16% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.4%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Daseke's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Daseke currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Daseke you should be aware of.

