Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.'s (NYSE:BSIG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

BrightSphere Investment Group certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:BSIG Price Based on Past Earnings April 9th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for BrightSphere Investment Group, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as BrightSphere Investment Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 44%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 9,424% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 21% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that BrightSphere Investment Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On BrightSphere Investment Group's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that BrightSphere Investment Group currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - BrightSphere Investment Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than BrightSphere Investment Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

