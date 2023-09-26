Investors continue to flock into U.S. private debt - Pitchbook

By Chiara Elisei and Naomi Rovnick

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Private debt continued to attract robust inflows from institutional investors in the first half of 2023 with the North American market strengthening its dominance, data provider Pitchbook said in a report released on Tuesday.

Activity holding up is good news for the private credit industry, which flourished after the 2008 financial crisis as capital-constrained banks cut lending, but faces a reality check as a looming recession and higher interest rates squeeze companies' earnings and their ability to service higher borrowing costs.

Global investors' pledges to put money into private debt funds reached $94.9 billion in the first half of 2023, surpassing the $91.4 billion raised during the same period last year, the data showed.

This suggests 2023 is on track to be the fourth year in a row with commitments to private debt exceeding $200 billion, the report noted.

Fundraising in North America, which accounts for the vast majority of private debt funding globally, furthered its lead, now accounting for 75.4% of global activity, up from 69.6% for the whole of 2022, the data showed.

The market share in Europe, where economic growth is expected to trail the U.S., was flat, with lenders raising $21.2 billion of new funds, or 22.3% of the first half's total activity, compared to 23% for the whole of 2022.

Asia's market share meanwhile fell sharply, to just 1.6% of total fundraising in the first half of the year, down from 6.8% for the whole of last year.

Direct lending, whereby funds provide financing directly to smaller and private equity-backed businesses, continued to account for the largest share of private debt funds, at 32% of total fundraising, the report said.

A riskier type of financing that sits between senior debt and equity known as mezzanine debt made a strong comeback, attracting 27.9% of fundraising, compared to 12.3% on average over the past five years.

It gives borrowers the option not to pay interest on the debt until maturity and preserve cash flow, an advantage at a time when funding costs are rising.

But distressed strategies fell out of favour, accounting for just 2.3% of fund closings in the first half, whereas special credit situations, a similar asset class, attracted 22.3% of total fundraising.

Private debt funds are also increasingly venturing into asset-backed finance, their latest effort to grab market share from banks, the report said.

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Chiara Elisei, editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Sharon Singleton)

