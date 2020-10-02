Investors cautiously return to tech-focused ETFs after big pullback - Refinitiv

US Markets
Passive investors cautiously returned to investing in some index-tracking technology funds in latest week after pulling out more than a billion dollars as rising uncertainty around the outcome of U.S. elections curbed summer-like optimism.

Tech-focused ETFs have been the backbone of the Nasdaq's rally this year with investors pouring in a record $16.7 billion this summer buying into high-flying U.S. mega cap tech firms.

But with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 .NDX down more than 6% from an early September peak after a record 84% rally off March lows, investors are worrying the reversal could gather steam with only a month left for U.S. elections.

In the week ending Sept. 30, tech-focused ETFs saw $463 million worth of inflows but a four-week moving average saw $165 million of outflows, the biggest since October 2019, according to Refintiv Lipper data.

Making up around a third of the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX, U.S. tech stocks have been the ultimate pandemic beneficiaries, especially so-called FANGMAN - Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and chipmaker Nvidia.

Valuations are hovering near 27 times forward earnings for the S&P 500 index, the highest since the dotcom bubble in early 2000. Multiples of some tech stocks are as high as 100 times forward earnings.

NDX SPX AMZN NVDA NFLX MSFT GOOGL QQQ FB

    Most Popular