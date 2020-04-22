Investors Catch Collective Breath, but Sentiment remains Fragile

Asia Pacific

Singapore, which had done well in the early phases of the pandemic, has seen a reversal of fortunes. Preliminary March retail sales data from Australia saw a surge in hygiene products and dried food as households prepared to be homebound. There are two developments in Hong Kong to note. For the third consecutive session, the dollar has held below JPY108.00 . The Australian dollar is has recouped yesterday’s roughly 0.9% fall to briefly poke above yesterday’s high just below $ 0.6350 . The Chinese yuan edged slightly higher today after the dollar approached CNY7.10 yesterday.Italy’s bonds sold off hard yesterday.

Reports suggest the ECB will have a teleconference call today to discuss whether it should further liberalize its collateral rules to allow below investment grade securities Separately, the EU heads of state hold their teleconference tomorrow. The euro has been confined to a little more than a quarter-cent range today, mostly above $1.0850. Disinflationary forces in the UK (slower increase in CPI and outright declines in PPI) failed to impact sterling. Lastly, the central bank of Turkey is widely expected to announce a 50 bp rate cut shortly.The Fed has bought nearly as many assets as it did under QE1 (2009, $300 bln) and QE2 (2010 $600bln) put together. The US Senate approved a roughly $485 bln package that includes about $320 bln for the Payroll Protection Plan that turns loans into grants for small and medium businesses that maintain or rehire employees. There are two other talking points today. The Mexican peso was trading near two-week lows when the central bank surprised with a 50 bp rate that brought the target rate to 6.0%.

The US dollar reached CAD1.4265 yesterday, its best level since April 2, when it tested CAD1.43. The Mexican peso is also consolidating yesterday’s loss. This article was written by Marc Chandler, MarctoMarket

