Investors ‘cannot afford to overlook’ Nebius Group, Citron Research says

Yandex, the Russian tech giant that was once often referred to as the “Google of Russia,” saw its stock was suspended in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic sanctions. Shareholders were left in limbo for over two years. In October 2024, Nebius Group (NBIS) — formerly Yandex — emerged with a new name, business model, and a “powerful strategy” that is quickly gaining attention, Citron Research says in a recently published report. “This new narrative is one that Citron believes investors cannot afford to overlook.” Citron believes that the current opportunity to buy Nebius stock is unique, with Wall Street analysts yet to initiate coverage on the company. “As Nebius continues to ramp up its operations, including further capital raises, we expect analyst attention to increase, which will likely drive the stock price higher,” the report reads. Critron points out that Nebius is projected to generate nearly $1B in revenue by 2025, largely driven by its data center infrastructure. This business is growing rapidly, and the recent $700M capital raise from Nvidia (NVDA) and Accel Partners provides a strong financial foundation for Nebius’ future growth. “While AI stocks remain volatile, the optionality in Nebius is immense. If the AI market continues to grow at its current pace, Nebius is well-positioned to capitalize, with a stock price potentially reaching $50 or more,” Citron adds. In a post to X, Criton had said on Tuesday that Nebius was “poised to be the next AI Wall Street darling.”

