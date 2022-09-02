Investors Can Expect More Economic and Market Volatility

Based on comments made at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference, volatility is here to stay. Many of the economic policymakers who spoke at the conference believe we are entering into a highly volatile economic period. If the last few years, which have included inflation, supply chain disruptions, and back-and-forth growth, weren’t enough, we are likely to see more frequent and larger shocks in the years to come. Plus, the continued hawkish stance from Fed chair Jerome Powell means a reversal in Fed policy isn’t likely any time soon. This means more volatility in the market for the foreseeable future. Investors can no longer rely on central bank rate cuts to support markets during downturns. The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates another 75 basis points during its next policy meeting in September. According to CME Group data, approximately 75% of traders are now pricing a third consecutive increase of 75 basis points.

