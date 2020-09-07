Investors Buying Bitcoin Amid Price Slump to Near $10K, Data Shows
Despite significant losses for bitcoin since mid-August, the âbuy the dipâ mentality in the crypto markets is still strong, blockchain data suggests.
- While the cryptocurrency has declined from $12,400 to $10,000 in the past three weeks, the number of âaccumulation addressesâ has increased by 2% to 513,000, according to data source Glassnode.
- âLots of new daily buyers are coming in to absorb supply,â Su Zhu, CEO of Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital, told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat.
- Accumulation addresses are those that have at least two incoming non-dust transfers (representing minuscule amounts of bitcoin) and have never spent funds.
- The metric excludes addresses belonging to miners and exchanges, and addresses active more than seven years ago to exclude lost coins.
- The divergence between prices and accumulation addresses suggests that investors view the recent price drop as a typical bull market pullback and expect prices to rise once more.
- âMarkets typically retrace one third or more in a bull market after local euphoria,â Zhu tweeted on Friday, suggesting prices could drop to as low as $8,800 and still be a âhealthy target.â
- Bitcoin fell by over 10% on Thursday, confirming a head-and-shoulders breakdown â a bearish reversal pattern â and a violation of the six-month-long bull market trendline.
- Usually, such patterns invite more substantial chart-driven selling, yielding deeper price declines.
- So far, bitcoin has managed to defend the $10,000 support â possibly a sign of an underlying bullish tone in the market.
- âI am flabbergasted by the strength shown at $10,000, and it probably means $100,000 is more likely than $5,000 at this stage,â Zhu said in another tweet.
- At press time, bitcoin is changing hands near $10,117, representing a 1.59% decline on the day.
Also read: Crypto Long & Short: What Investors Get Wrong About Volatility (and Not Just for Crypto)
Related Stories
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tumbles to $9.8K; Investors Continue Plowing Crypto Into DeFi
- First Mover: Buying Bitcoinâs Dip, Betting Against Tether and Weighing the Jobs Report
- V-Shaped Recovery From Bitcoinâs Biggest Drop Since March Unlikely, Say Analysts
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tanks to $10.4K; ETH Market Dominance at 2020 High
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.