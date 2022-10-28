US Markets

Investors buy equities at fastest pace in seven months, return to bonds

Lucy Raitano Reuters
Investors poured more money into equities than at any time since March in the week to Wednesday, and scooped up corporate bonds again, while U.S. Treasuries head for their worst annualised returns in nearly 250 years, BofA Global Research said on Friday

Equity funds recorded a weekly inflow of $22.9 billion, the largest since March 2022, while investors ploughed $28.4 billion into cash. Overall, bonds saw outflows of $1.4 billion, while gold posted outflows of $0.5 billion.

Inflows into investment-grade bonds and high-yield bonds resumed for the first time in at least eight weeks, BofA said.

Emerging markets equity funds recorded their largest weekly inflow since April 2022, at $2.8 billion.

Bofa said its bull & bear indicator remains at "max bearish" for the sixth consecutive week.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com;))

