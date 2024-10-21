Investors Book Some Profits to Start a New Trading Week

Monday, October 21st, 2024



Markets took a breather today from setting new closing highs. The Dow shed -344 points on the day, -0.80%, while the S&P 500 sold off a much smaller -0.18%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a gain of +0.27% on the session, with the small-cap Russell 2000 down a more severe -1.59%.



U.S. Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) for September came out earlier today, with results worse than expected: -0.5% on headline, lower than -0.3% expected and the revised reported -0.3% figure a month earlier. As the name suggests, “leading” indicators tends to look for early changes to the economic cycle. By this metric, LEI are headed down somewhat.



Part of the relative success of the Nasdaq today was in big tech names like NVIDIA NVDA, which finished up more than +4% on the day, to a new all-time closing high of $143.71 per share. The stock also shot up to highs of the session right at the closing bell, and is now up +190% year to date.



Keep in mind NVIDIA does not report earnings until the very end of the earnings season cycle. That said, the stock has climbed impressively off near-term lows back in early September. The AI trade is still quite legitimate, even if it’s not the massive headline-grabber it was at the start of the year.





SAP Grows After Q3 Numbers on Good Guidance



German-based enterprise software developer SAP reported basically in-line earnings and revenue results after today’s close, but is seeing its share price rise in late trading on stronger-than-expected Q3 results. Though total revenues year over year were “just” +9%, its Cloud revenue estimates are for +25% growth. Current cloud backlog is also +25% in today’s statement.SAP may be seen as something of a precursor to other enterprise software producers expected to report later this week, such as IBM and NOW . Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) ratings are currently tied to both SAP and IBM, but ServiceNow carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).Tuesday morning brings us some key Q3 earnings reports, including GE GM , Verizon VZ and LMT . All of these stocks currently rate a Zacks Rank #3 as of this afternoon. No economic data is expected tomorrow, just an appearance after the opening bell by Philly Fed President Patrick Harker.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.