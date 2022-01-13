Investors bid Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) up US$1.6b despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 84%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 521% in that period. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that Zscaler didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Zscaler has grown its revenue at 40% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 84% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Zscaler can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:ZS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2022

Zscaler is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Zscaler stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Zscaler shareholders have gained 32% (in total) over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 84% per year. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Zscaler you should know about.

We will like Zscaler better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

