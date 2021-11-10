Investors bid Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) up US$573m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 42%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) share price is 189% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In more good news, the share price has risen 13% in thirty days. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 6.6% in the last thirty days.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Smartsheet isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Smartsheet's revenue trended up 37% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 42% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Smartsheet is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SMAR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Smartsheet's total shareholder return last year was 42%. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 42% per year. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Smartsheet (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.