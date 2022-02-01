Investors bid LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) up US$18m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 66%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 27% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 356%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for LifeMD investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Given that LifeMD didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years LifeMD saw its revenue grow at 82% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 66% per year, over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like LifeMD have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:LFMD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling LifeMD stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 10% in the last year, LifeMD shareholders lost 85%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 25%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for LifeMD (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

