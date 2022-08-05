Investors bid Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) up US$29m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 30%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) stock is up an impressive 276% over the last five years. It's also up 47% in about a month.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Because Lantronix made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Lantronix saw its revenue grow at 18% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 30% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Lantronix worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:LTRX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Lantronix will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lantronix has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 53% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 30% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Lantronix is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Lantronix is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

