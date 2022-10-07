Investors bid Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) up US$107m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 49%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) share price has soared 231% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! It's even up 8.3% in the last week.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Establishment Labs Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Establishment Labs Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Establishment Labs Holdings has grown its revenue at 21% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 49% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Establishment Labs Holdings

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Establishment Labs Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 23%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 19%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 49% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Establishment Labs Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Establishment Labs Holdings .

Establishment Labs Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

