Investors bid ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) up US$9.9m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 14%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) share price is up 47% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 32% (not including dividends).

Since the stock has added US$9.9m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

ENGlobal isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years ENGlobal saw its revenue shrink by 12% per year. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 14% each year in that time. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:ENG Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling ENGlobal stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ENGlobal shareholders are down 41% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with ENGlobal (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

