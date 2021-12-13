Investors bid China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) up US$51m despite increasing losses YoY, taking one-year return to 256%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN). Its share price is already up an impressive 256% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 169% in about a quarter. We'll need to follow China Xiangtai Food for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for China Xiangtai Food investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Given that China Xiangtai Food didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year China Xiangtai Food saw its revenue grow by 232%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. And the share price has responded, gaining 256% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:PLIN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of China Xiangtai Food's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

China Xiangtai Food shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 256% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 169% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for China Xiangtai Food you should be aware of, and 4 of them are concerning.

But note: China Xiangtai Food may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

