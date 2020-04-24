Investors bet on state support after Pemex drops to junk

By Paul Kilby

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Investors are viewing Pemex more and more as a sovereign play as state support is all but assured for the troubled, but strategically important Mexican oil firm, after it became the biggest fallen angel in emerging markets history this month amid a dramatic rout in crude prices.

While President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would provide some US$2.6bn in tax relief to the company earlier in April, Pemex will certainly need more help and it remains unclear what other forms state support might take.

But some in the market think that the next step could involve the sovereign, or even the central bank, directly or indirectly buying Pemex bonds on the cheap, providing some relief to a balance sheet weighed down by some US$105bn of debt.

Not only had the oil company's bonds slid in the run-up to a widely telegraphed downgrade to junk by Moody's on April 17 – Pemex already had a non-investment-grade rating from Fitch last year – but plunging crude prices last week put further pressure on secondary levels.

Dollar prices in the belly of Pemex's curve were in the high 60s or low 70s late last week, while the long end was trading in the low 60s.

"What better situation than now to buy back bonds cheaply," said Till Moewes, a Mexico-based credit analyst at Schroders, noting that Pemex bonds could possibly qualify under the central bank's new liquidity facility.

Like the Federal Reserve, Banco de Mexico has also announced measures to bolster the credit markets, including expanding a liquidity programme known under the Spanish acronym FLAO.

Banxico widened FLAO's use this month to encompass foreign currency securities with the equivalent of BB+ ratings by two ratings agencies.

That could well disqualify Pemex after it was downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 by Moody's (on the same day Fitch announced a further cut to its rating, to BB– from BB).

But some think that S&P’s rating, which still has Pemex at BBB, could bring it under the central bank’s remit.

"I think with Pemex there is scope here because of their S&P rating," said Moewes.

Either way, the state is seen having little choice but to rescue a company that brings vital tax receipts and is of strategic and historical importance to the country.

This comes after Mexico raised a hefty US$6bn in the US dollar bond market last week, a size that made some think proceeds might be slated to lend Pemex a helping hand.

"If you are going to fund a fiscal deficit you can do that in local currency. You don't need to raise dollars," said Roger Horn, a senior emerging markets strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America.

"There is a lot of speculation that somehow this [sovereign bond issue] could be used to support Pemex, where it might be given a capital injection to tender for debt at a discount."

Indeed, as Pemex comes under more stress, it will be viewed increasingly as a sovereign entity.

BUYING OPPORTUNITY

That has made it a buying opportunity for some who think the sovereign support will became even stronger.

"It is a buying opportunity. The weaker it becomes as a standalone credit, the more it becomes sovereign debt," said Moewes.

"We see that the sovereign can tap the market and know there will be money available no matter where oil prices go."

Indeed, many in the market had been waiting for the second junk rating from Moody's to take on more exposure to the credit, which saw close to US$60bn of bonds fall fully into junk territory.

While that debt load makes it one of the biggest fallen angels ever, the event had widely been priced in by the market, making it much less dramatic than such superlatives would suggest.

Funds either exited the credit earlier or simply started putting Pemex in a high-yield basket, leaving only passive funds or ETFs to pull the trigger at the last moment.

"Everybody who followed the credit knew the downgrade was coming and the market had already priced it in," said Alberto Bernal, chief of strategy at XP Investments.

"If you work in this market and you were surprised by that decision, I don't know what to tell you."

The ratings action kicked Pemex off high-grade indices such as ICE/BAML and Bloomberg/Barclays but it will not fall into the US high-yield indices because of its emerging-market status, according to CreditSights.

The research firm notes that liquidity raising options typically used by other companies such as stopping dividend payments or asset sales are unavailable to Pemex. Nor is the issuance of secured debt "owing to its reticence to grant liens to foreign investors", it said.

As of December, Pemex had about US$3.2bn of cash on hand and access to close to US$9bn in an unused committed revolver to cover over US$8bn in debt maturities falling due this year and next, according to Moody's.

That may be enough to tide it over for the next year, but Pemex will struggle without substantial government aid, say analysts.

With the company rated junk, "borrowing costs are going to increase", said one analyst. "And at today's [oil] prices the company is free cashflow negative in its operations. So they will have to find more government injections or raise financing. I don't know how they will do that."

