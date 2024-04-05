Investors With Bearish Outlooks Turn to XND Options

Recently, much has been written about the relatively high implied volatility of Nasdaq-100® (NDX®) options compared with options on other major market indexes. This elevated volatility reflects recent bouts of higher realized volatility among technology-related stocks, along with concerns about the valuations of several large NDX components. When implied volatility is high, purchasing options may be prohibitively expensive relative to an investor’s outlook. However, to quote my mentor, Marty Kearney, “If you have to buy an expensive option, look at selling one as well.” We did not have to search far to find bearish trades that followed this approach.

The trades discussed in this article use Nasdaq-100 Micro Index® (XND®) options. As a reminder, XND is 1/100th the size of NDX. Therefore, an NDX level of 30,000 corresponds to an XND level of 300. XND options provide a smaller notional size that may be appropriate for individual investors. Their smaller size also can be useful for managers who oversee multiple accounts using similar strategies.

The first trade reduced the cost of hedging by selling a call option. It was executed midday on Friday, July 17, with XND at 285.80. The trader sold the October 16 XND 309 call for 5.24 and purchased the October 16 XND 257 put for 5.25, resulting in a net cost of 0.01 per collar. The payoff diagram below combines the collar with a long XND portfolio.

Source: Bloomberg and author calculations

This collar cost only 0.01, making the initial cash cost of protection minimal. The primary trade-off is that the short call caps participation in a rally above its strike price. In this case, an XND move above 309—equivalent to 30,900 for NDX—would cap the portfolio’s gain at approximately 8.1%. The NDX all-time high at the time was 30,762, so the index would have needed to reach a new high before the short call began limiting additional gains. On the downside, protection would begin at the 257 put strike, 10.1% below XND’s level when the trade was executed.

A second collar also was executed on July 17. With XND at 286.35, a trader sold the August 21 XND 285 call for 10.55 and purchased the August 21 XND 271 put for 4.05. The trade generated a net credit of 6.50. Its payoff at expiration appears below.

Source: Bloomberg and author calculations

This trade sold an in-the-money call and purchased a put that was more than 5% out of the money, producing a 6.50 credit. At expiration, the position would generate a positive return if XND were unchanged or declined by no more than approximately 2.3%. The maximum portfolio gain is approximately 1.8%, reflecting the short call’s 285 strike plus the credit received. On the downside, the 271 put strike is 5.4% below XND’s level at execution. After accounting for the credit, the portfolio’s maximum loss is approximately 3.1%. Compared with the October collar, this position provides tighter near-term downside protection but sacrifices more upside participation.

One speculative trade appeared designed to take advantage of the relatively high implied volatility of out-of-the-money puts. On July 17, with XND at 288.20, a trader purchased the August 28 XND 300 put for 15.10 and sold the August 28 XND 280 put for 6.35. The resulting 300/280 bear put spread cost 8.75. Its payoff at expiration appears below.

Source: Bloomberg and author calculations

The trade offers an attractive risk-reward profile. The maximum loss is the 8.75 premium paid and would occur if XND finished at or above 300, a gain of approximately 4.1% from its level at execution. The maximum profit is 11.25 and would occur if XND finished at or below 280, a decline of approximately 2.8%. The break-even level is 291.25, about 1.1% above XND’s level when the trade was initiated. As a result, the bearish spread could still earn a profit even if XND rose modestly by expiration.

A final July 17 trade occurred with XND at 286.00. Expressing a bearish outlook, a trader purchased the August 14 XND 270 put for 3.38 and sold the August 14 XND 265 put for 2.58. The resulting 270/265 bear put spread cost 0.80.

Source: Bloomberg and author calculations

The maximum profit on this trade is 4.20, more than five times the initial 0.80 debit. However, achieving that maximum profit requires XND to finish at or below 265—a decline of approximately 7.3% from its level at execution. Such a move is possible, but it would represent a substantial decline over a short period. The break-even level is 269.20, or approximately 5.9% below the index’s initial level.

Conclusion

These four trades show how investors can use XND options to express bearish views or protect Nasdaq-100 exposure without relying on outright put purchases. The collars reduce hedging costs by exchanging some upside participation for downside protection, while the bear put spreads define both risk and reward. XND’s smaller notional value makes these structures accessible and easier to tailor across accounts. Still, each strategy involves a distinct trade-off among cost, protection level, upside potential and time horizon. Investors should select the structure that most closely matches both their market outlook and their willingness to give up gains or risk the premium paid.