Investors Bancorp, Inc. Just Recorded A 31% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$202m, some 3.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.27, 31% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ISBC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Investors Bancorp from six analysts is for revenues of US$813.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 9.9% to US$0.89. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$808.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.86 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Investors Bancorp's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$11.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Investors Bancorp analyst has a price target of US$11.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Investors Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 17% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.4%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Investors Bancorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Investors Bancorp's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$11.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Investors Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Investors Bancorp that you should be aware of.

