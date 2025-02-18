Investors (BAC) Embrace Risk-On Stance as Cash Levels Hit Decade Low

According to a recent survey by Bank of America (BAC), fund managers have shown an unprecedented risk-on stance, with cash levels at their lowest point since 2010. The report indicates that 34% of respondents expect global equities to be the best-performing asset in 2025, while a net 11% of investors are underweight bonds, signaling a major shift in asset allocation strategies.



Investors are buoyed by robust economic growth expectations and the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, even as concerns persist over inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite this optimism, a striking 89% of survey participants view U.S. equities as overvalued, prompting a notable rotation toward European stocks, which are perceived as offering more attractive valuations.





Market Overview:





Fund managers' cash levels have dropped to a decade-low, fueling a risk-on environment.



34% of investors expect global equities to lead performance in 2025, while 11% are underweight bonds.



U.S. equities are widely seen as overvalued, prompting a shift toward European markets.



Key Points:



Robust economic growth and anticipated Fed rate cuts drive bullish sentiment.



Falling U.S. valuations are pushing investors to seek opportunities abroad.



Global trade and inflation risks remain key concerns amid shifting market dynamics.



Looking Ahead:



Future asset allocation will depend on further economic and geopolitical developments.



The market is poised for dynamic shifts as investors balance risk and reward in 2025.



Ongoing uncertainty in trade policies and bond yields will continue to influence market sentiment.



Bull Case:



Fund managers' low cash levels and preference for equities signal strong confidence in economic growth and market performance for 2025.



The expectation of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025 could provide further stimulus to equity markets and economic activity.



Rotation towards European stocks indicates potential for outperformance in previously undervalued markets, offering new opportunities for investors.



Robust economic growth expectations suggest a favorable environment for corporate earnings and stock market performance.



The shift from bonds to equities could drive further gains in stock markets as more capital flows into these assets.



Bear Case:



Extremely low cash levels among fund managers could indicate market euphoria, often a contrarian indicator suggesting potential market tops.



With 89% of survey participants viewing U.S. equities as overvalued, there's a risk of a significant market correction if sentiment shifts.



Persistent inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainties pose risks to economic growth and market stability.



The rotation away from U.S. equities could lead to volatility or underperformance in a market that has been a global leader.



High expectations for Fed rate cuts may lead to disappointment and market turbulence if the central bank maintains a more hawkish stance than anticipated.



The survey reflects a critical turning point in investor behavior, with fund managers increasingly favoring global equities over traditional U.S. assets. This trend is supported by a blend of strong economic indicators and a reassessment of risk in an environment where past U.S. market dominance is waning.Looking ahead, market watchers will closely monitor these evolving dynamics as investors adjust their portfolios. The interplay of robust growth expectations, high inflation concerns, and shifting global asset valuations sets the stage for a dynamic investment landscape in 2025, where strategic positioning will be key to capitalizing on emerging opportunities.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.