Investors Await Wave of Big Tech Earnings

The Wall Street consensus forecast calls for first-quarter gross revenue of $40.76 billion, with profit of $10.80 a share. That would be down from $46.08 billion and $15.35 a share in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Alphabet’s first-quarter results after the bell today could provide a first look at how the search engine giant has been affected by the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alphabet will report first-quarter results after the close of trading Tuesday, providing a first look at how the search-engine behemoth has been affected by the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By some estimates, digital advertising spending plans have been slashed by 30% or more. While both Facebook (ticker: FB) and Twitter (TWTR) have provided warnings on how the pullback on advertising budgets is likely to affect results, Alphabet (GOOGL) to date has taken a quieter approach. Earlier this month, it reportedly told staff that it is slowing hiring plans and reducing spending on marketing. But the company generally doesn’t provide financial guidance, and hasn’t made any change in that approach since the onset of the pandemic. It has made no public statements about the impact of the virus.

The Wall Street consensus forecast calls for first-quarter gross revenue of $40.76 billion, with profit of $10.80 a share. That would be down from $46.08 billion and $15.35 a share in the 2019 fourth quarter.

As a reminder, last quarter the company began breaking out the performance of Google Cloud, YouTube and Search, which should provide some additional clues on how the company’s business is faring during the crisis. Investors also will looking for hints that the company might slow spending on its noncore portfolio of “other bets.”

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt has a Buy rating and $1,300 target price on the stock, but is cautious on the near-term outlook. “Visibility remains low in our view on the impact and duration of the current environment on Alphabet’s key businesses, including Search, YouTube, Hardware, and Cloud,” he writes in a research note previewing earnings. “We expect near-term economic impacts from Covid-19 to result in lower overall advertising industry revenue, with Alphabet’s primary businesses, Search and YouTube, having particular exposure to the travel, media and entertainment, retail, finance, and automotive verticals. Alphabet’s other businesses including hardware, app revenue, and subscriptions are likely to see negative impacts as well. It is possible near-term estimates may continue to move lower before moving higher.”

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni likewise repeats a Buy rating and $1,400 price target on the stock, but notes that current Street revenue models look too high. He doesn’t see the company returning to double-digit revenue growth until the first quarter of 2021.

BofA Global Research analyst Justin Post maintains a Buy rating on Alphabet shares, with a $1,372 price target. He cautions that the Street could be disappointed if the company sticks to its usual practice and provides no guidance on the current quarter. Post says ad revenue will likely “decelerate materially with GDP,” but that there are signs that spending has stabilized after a material drop in March. He says the company has “significant cost cutting” options at its disposal, and “should bounce with the economy,” as it did coming out of the 2009 recession.

Alphabet shares were down about 4% year to date through Friday. The stock was off 2.1%, to $1,243.67. The S&P 500 was down 0.4%.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.