Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earnings

It's not a stretch to say that Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMCI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 20x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Super Micro Computer could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:SMCI Price Based on Past Earnings May 7th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Super Micro Computer.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Super Micro Computer's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 162% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 49% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Super Micro Computer is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Super Micro Computer's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Super Micro Computer's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about this 1 warning sign we've spotted with Super Micro Computer.

You might be able to find a better investment than Super Micro Computer. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.