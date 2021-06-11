Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About Mohawk Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHK) Earnings

There wouldn't be many who think Mohawk Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHK) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.1x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 20x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Mohawk Industries hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Growth For Mohawk Industries?

NYSE:MHK Price Based on Past Earnings June 11th 2021 free report on Mohawk Industries

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Mohawk Industries' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 9.3%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 31% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 22% per annum during the coming three years according to the eleven analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Mohawk Industries' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Mohawk Industries' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Mohawk Industries' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about this 1 warning sign we've spotted with Mohawk Industries.

You might be able to find a better investment than Mohawk Industries. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.