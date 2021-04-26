Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About Markel Corporation's (NYSE:MKL) Earnings

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 22x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Markel Corporation's (NYSE:MKL) P/E ratio of 21.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Markel hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:MKL Price Based on Past Earnings April 26th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Markel's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Markel's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 56% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 115% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 22% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Markel's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Markel's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Markel currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Markel you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

