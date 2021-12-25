Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About Manning & Napier, Inc.'s (NYSE:MN) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.6x Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Manning & Napier certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:MN Price Based on Past Earnings December 25th 2021

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Manning & Napier would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 359%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 1,218% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Manning & Napier's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Manning & Napier currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Manning & Napier that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Manning & Napier, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

