Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About KB Home's (NYSE:KBH) Earnings

KB Home's (NYSE:KBH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, KB Home has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

KB Home's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 9.1% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 235% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 23% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that KB Home is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On KB Home's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of KB Home's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for KB Home (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of KB Home's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

