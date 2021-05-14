Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About Encore Wire Corporation's (NASDAQ:WIRE) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) as an attractive investment with its 16.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Encore Wire certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:WIRE Price Based on Past Earnings May 14th 2021

How Is Encore Wire's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Encore Wire's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 58% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 54% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 17% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 17%, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Encore Wire's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Encore Wire's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Encore Wire's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Encore Wire you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

