Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About Beazer Homes USA, Inc.'s (NYSE:BZH) Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.'s (NYSE:BZH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Beazer Homes USA certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Beazer Homes USA?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Beazer Homes USA would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 180% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 24% as estimated by the twin analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Beazer Homes USA's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Beazer Homes USA's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Beazer Homes USA that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

