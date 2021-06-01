Investors Aren't Buying Universal Electronics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UEIC) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) as an attractive investment with its 17.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Universal Electronics has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NasdaqGS:UEIC Price Based on Past Earnings June 1st 2021 free report on Universal Electronics

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Universal Electronics would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 281% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.9% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Universal Electronics' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Universal Electronics' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Universal Electronics maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Universal Electronics that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Universal Electronics, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

